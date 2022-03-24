'Gang of looters' united to bring no-confidence motion against Imran Khan: Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that a gang of looters got united to bring a no-confidence motion against the elected Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the national wealth looted by them when in power in the past

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that a gang of looters got united to bring a no-confidence motion against the elected Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the national wealth looted by them when in power in the past.

Talking to media outside the parliament, he said all the PTI members of the National Assembly (MNAs) owed their presence in the Parliament to Prime Minister Imran Khan as they had won the elections on the PTI tickets.

He said that about 170 million people had voted for Prime Minister Imran Khan and all the candidates got votes due to the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the members of PTI who got elected in the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign first from their seats and contest a fresh election.

He said that's how it was possible for a person elected on a PTI ticket, to vote for another party candidate.

The minister said he got over 125, 000 votes from the people of his constituency but the votes were given to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the issue should be settled by the Supreme Court of Pakistan by interpreting of the presidential reference on Article 63-A.

He said that for continuity and strengthening of democracy it was necessary that the Supreme Court should give its interpretation to end the practice of horse trading.

He said that the opposition has reintroduced Chhanga Manga-style politics and Sindh House has become an auction house for the loyalties of elected members of the parliament.

He said that horse trading was also done during Senate election by the opposition.

He said it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who expelled his party MPAs from KPK who violated the party discipline and sold their votes.

Replying to the questions of the media persons, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was most popular leader who enjoyed support of the masses.

He said Imran did not need the support of Patwaris to bring people to his public rallies. He said that on March 27 there would be a 'public rally plus' and record number of people would attend.