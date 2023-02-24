UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Motorcycle Lifters Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Gang of motorcycle lifters arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Swabi police arrested a gang of motorcycle lifters during a successful raid, on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, eight stolen motorcycles were recovered from the ringleader of the gang in the limit area of the police station here.

The accused confessed his crimes and raids for the arrest of the co-accomplices were being conducted.

The recovered vehicles were later handed over to the owners.

