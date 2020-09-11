UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Of Motorcycle Lifters Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

Cantt Police Station have busted a gang namely "Raja Gang" and arrested its four members involved in motorcycle lifting, street crimes and other criminal activities besides recovering 11 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Cantt Police Station have busted a gang namely "Raja Gang" and arrested its four members involved in motorcycle lifting, street crimes and other criminal activities besides recovering 11 motorcycles.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, a police party managed to busted "Raja gang" and arrested its four members including the ring leader Raja Rizwan, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Zeeshan and Junaid and recovered 9 Honda 125 and 2 CD 70 from their custody.

"During initial investigation, the gang members confessed to lifting motorcycles and other crimes from different areas of the city, spokesman said, adding that separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Honda Criminals From

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

21 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam a role model for politicians: Majlis ..

43 seconds ago

People across Balochistan mark Quaid's death anniv ..

44 seconds ago

US, S.Korea Senior Officials Discuss Special Measu ..

46 seconds ago

Draft of Punjab's first-ever sports policy finalis ..

47 seconds ago

NOCs approved for 87 different commercial units in ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.