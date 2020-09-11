Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Cantt Police Station have busted a gang namely "Raja Gang" and arrested its four members involved in motorcycle lifting, street crimes and other criminal activities besides recovering 11 motorcycles.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, a police party managed to busted "Raja gang" and arrested its four members including the ring leader Raja Rizwan, Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Zeeshan and Junaid and recovered 9 Honda 125 and 2 CD 70 from their custody.

"During initial investigation, the gang members confessed to lifting motorcycles and other crimes from different areas of the city, spokesman said, adding that separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation is underway.