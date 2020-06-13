UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Motorcycle Lifters Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

Perwadhai Police have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters "Khanoo Gang" and arrested its three members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes an amount of Rs 31,000 and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Perwadhai Police have busted a gang of motorcycle lifters "Khanoo Gang" and arrested its three members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes an amount of Rs 31,000 and other items.

A police spokesman informed that while acting on a tip off, a police party managed to busted "Khanoo gang" and arrested its three members identified as Qaiser Khan, Mujtaba and Tariq and recovered 16 motorcycles, spare parts of 13 bikes and other items from their possession.

"During initial investigation, the gang members confessed to lifting motorcycles from different areas of the city, spokesman said, adding that separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons while further investigation was underway.

