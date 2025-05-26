Gang Of Motorcycle Theft Busted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station on Monday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts in Peshawar’s busy Qissa Khwani Bazaar and surrounding areas.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP City Circle Imtiaz Alam Khan on the instructions of SP City Division Muhammad Atiq Shah Khan.
Led by SHO Mudassir Iqbal, the police team successfully apprehended two suspects — one identified as a resident of Tedi Gate and the other as a national of neighboring Afghanistan.
Both individuals were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles from different inner-city locations. After stealing the vehicles, they would dismantle them and sell the parts at throwaway prices.
During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in several thefts. Acting on their information, police recovered four stolen motorcycles and one additional bike in dismantled condition.
Further investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the gang and trace additional stolen property.
The operation was launched following a complaint filed by a citizen, Iftikhar Ahmed, who reported his motorcycle stolen to Khan Raziq Shaheed Police. A case was registered, and investigation commenced promptly.
Taking serious notice of the increasing motorcycle thefts, SP City Division Muhammad Atiq Shah formed a special team to track down and apprehend the culprits.
Multiple suspects were interrogated using modern investigative methods, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused identified as Mansoor of Tedi Gate, and Muslim from Afghanistan.
The police have confirmed the recovery of stolen motorcycles and spare parts. Further legal action was being initiated.
