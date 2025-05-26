Open Menu

Gang Of Motorcycle Theft Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Gang of motorcycle theft busted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Khan Raziq Shaheed Police Station on Monday claimed to have arrested two members of a gang involved in multiple motorcycle thefts in Peshawar’s busy Qissa Khwani Bazaar and surrounding areas.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP City Circle Imtiaz Alam Khan on the instructions of SP City Division Muhammad Atiq Shah Khan.

Led by SHO Mudassir Iqbal, the police team successfully apprehended two suspects — one identified as a resident of Tedi Gate and the other as a national of neighboring Afghanistan.

Both individuals were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles from different inner-city locations. After stealing the vehicles, they would dismantle them and sell the parts at throwaway prices.

During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in several thefts. Acting on their information, police recovered four stolen motorcycles and one additional bike in dismantled condition.

Further investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the gang and trace additional stolen property.

The operation was launched following a complaint filed by a citizen, Iftikhar Ahmed, who reported his motorcycle stolen to Khan Raziq Shaheed Police. A case was registered, and investigation commenced promptly.

Taking serious notice of the increasing motorcycle thefts, SP City Division Muhammad Atiq Shah formed a special team to track down and apprehend the culprits.

Multiple suspects were interrogated using modern investigative methods, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused identified as Mansoor of Tedi Gate, and Muslim from Afghanistan.

The police have confirmed the recovery of stolen motorcycles and spare parts. Further legal action was being initiated.

Recent Stories

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty ..

From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..

20 minutes ago
 Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years

34 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representa ..

UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries

48 minutes ago
 Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors

49 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Busin ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council

1 hour ago
 World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dha ..

World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign M ..

Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation

2 hours ago
 Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Financ ..

Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s respons ..

G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future

2 hours ago
 PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant o ..

PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency

2 hours ago
 Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE

2 hours ago
 Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions f ..

Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan