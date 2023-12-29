Open Menu

Gang Of Motorcycle Thieves Busted

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Gang of motorcycle thieves busted

Kohat Police on Friday busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered nine stolen vehicles from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Kohat Police on Friday busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and recovered nine stolen vehicles from their possession.

According to police, a team of police led by SHO Muhmmad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, Shah Dauran arrested five motorcycle thieves after apprehending their kingpin, Hashim from Ashiq Colony.

Case has been registered against arrested members of gang in police station and investigation is underway.

