Gang of motorcycles lifter busted, two arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) ASP Hayatabad Nayab Moeez Thursday said the gang involved in lifting motorcycles from other residential areas and commercial centers including Hayatabad has been busted and two suspects have been arrested.

Talking to media men here, he said during an important operation of Hayatabad Police Station of Hayatabad Circle, two members of the gang were arrested. Among the arrested accused are Muzmil and Ahmad who are residents of Khyber district.

The ASP said after stealing motorcycles from Hayatabad and other adjoining areas, the accused used to reassembled the stolen motorcycles and sell their parts.

The accused is also an expert in changing the engine chassis numbers of the stolen motorcycle, who was traced and arrested during the investigation on modern scientific lines, he added.

The ASP said the accused were wanted in different police stations including Hayatabad Police Station in the cases of motorcycle lifting. Initially, four motorcycles and six motorcycle parts have been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

