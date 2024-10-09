Open Menu

Gang Of Poachers Busted, Exotic Birds Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The district administration Peshawar on Wednesday busted a gang of poachers and recovered dozens of exotic birds during a raid conducted in Surezai, suburban area of provincial metropolis.

The raid was conducted on directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud who directed action after receiving complaints about activities of a gang of poachers in Surezai.

During raid many birds of various exotic species and equipment used by poachers were recovered.

The confiscated birds were released later while poachers managed to escape from their hideout.

Commissioner Peshawar Division has warned strict action against illegal hunting and said that deputy commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber have been issued directives to stop illegal hunting of birds.

He said that Section 144 has also been imposed in these areas adding that no one would be allowed to defy the orders of district administration.

