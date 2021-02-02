UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Robbers Busted, 4 Arrested

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Pindigheab police on Tuesday busted a gang of robbers and arrested its four members besides recovering looted booty worth Rs 4.73 million as well as weapons utilized during a serial of robbery incidents in the area.

Police spokesman said that the gang on June 23, 2020, after sneaking through the wall of the house of Naseer Ahmed- poultry farm owner robbed cash worth Rs 6.12 million and escaped from the scene.

The spokesman said that police while utilizing digital methods traced the gang comprising Sajjad, Sadaqat Khan, Manzoor and Nisar and nabbed them.

During the preliminary interrogation, they have confessed the crime. Police also recovered a sum of Rs 4.73 million from their possession besides weapons utilized in the criminal activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

