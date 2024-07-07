Gang Of Robbers Busted, 4 Held With Rs 1.8m Cash, 7 Bikes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The city circle police of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday smashed a gang of robbers with the arrest of four its members including ringleader recovering from them Rs 1.8 million cash and seven motorcycles.
Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan told the media persons that the gang was active in city circle and involved in multiple theft and dacoity cases.
He said the City police led by SHO Zeshan Iqbal and Cantt police led by SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, in a joint action, arrested four members of the robbers’ gang named Fayyaz, Gulzar, Babar Ali and Shumal.
The police also recovered seven motorcycles stolen and snatched from different areas and Rs 1.8 million cash from them.
The SDPO said that the gang was involved in multiple robbery and dacoity cases. He said that further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.
