Gang Of Robbers Busted, 5 Held With Rs 2.1m Worth Of Looted Valuables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Shah Rukn-e-Alam police smashed a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members including the ring leader and returned the Rs 2.1 million worth of valuables to complainants who were robbed off their belongings by these criminals, City Police Officer (CPO) said on Monday

Multan top police officer Sadiq Ali told newsmen at a press conference that the gang was active in Shah Rukn-e-Alam area of the city for some time necessitating swift response by police and the five criminals were arrested in special police operations carried out by different police teams well supported by modern investigations techniques.

Those arrested included Faisal, the ring leader of Faisal Ansari gang, and other gang members including Faraz, Qasim, Ali Raza and Asif. Looted valuables valuing around Rs 2.11 million including a Suzuki Mehran car, nine (9) motorcycles, five (5) mobile phones and Rs 190,000 cash were recovered. The arrests helped police trace 26 cases.

CPO said that SP City division Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Anum Tajammul, SHO Shah Rukn-e-Alam Saeed Ahmad Siyal, and their teams deserve commendation for their timely swift action. Later, CPO distributed recovered looted valuables among owners, the complainants of different FIRs.

