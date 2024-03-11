Gang Of Robbers Busted, 5 Held With Rs 2.1m Worth Of Looted Valuables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Shah Rukn-e-Alam police smashed a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members including the ring leader and returned the Rs 2.1 million worth of valuables to complainants who were robbed off their belongings by these criminals, City Police Officer (CPO) said on Monday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Shah Rukn-e-Alam police smashed a gang of robbers with the arrest of five of its members including the ring leader and returned the Rs 2.1 million worth of valuables to complainants who were robbed off their belongings by these criminals, City Police Officer (CPO) said on Monday.
Multan top police officer Sadiq Ali told newsmen at a press conference that the gang was active in Shah Rukn-e-Alam area of the city for some time necessitating swift response by police and the five criminals were arrested in special police operations carried out by different police teams well supported by modern investigations techniques.
Those arrested included Faisal, the ring leader of Faisal Ansari gang, and other gang members including Faraz, Qasim, Ali Raza and Asif. Looted valuables valuing around Rs 2.11 million including a Suzuki Mehran car, nine (9) motorcycles, five (5) mobile phones and Rs 190,000 cash were recovered. The arrests helped police trace 26 cases.
CPO said that SP City division Hassan Raza Khakhi, ASP New Multan Anum Tajammul, SHO Shah Rukn-e-Alam Saeed Ahmad Siyal, and their teams deserve commendation for their timely swift action. Later, CPO distributed recovered looted valuables among owners, the complainants of different FIRs.
Recent Stories
First All Pakistan Departmental Football Tournament concludes
Football match organizes between Afghan refugees, Pakistani women team
China, Pakistan enjoy great potential in marine energy exploration: NPC Deputy
District admin sets up complaint desks for Ramazan price control
Commonwealth delegations hails establishment of transgender school
Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash
Agri experts, scientists should make concerted efforts for food security: Dr Iqr ..
Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinations: Chairman RBISE
FCCI changes office timing during Ramazan
UVAS, SARP pay homage to Prof Manzoor Ahmad
New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge
PTA's QoS survey evaluates cellular Services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin sets up complaint desks for Ramazan price control1 minute ago
-
Board ensuring fair, transparent matric examinations: Chairman RBISE10 minutes ago
-
FCCI changes office timing during Ramazan10 minutes ago
-
New DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia assumes charge1 hour ago
-
PTA's QoS survey evaluates cellular Services1 hour ago
-
WAPDA establishes Hydel Museum at Tarbela1 hour ago
-
Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday2 hours ago
-
CM approves transport projects featuring 20,000 e-bikes, 657 eco-friendly buses2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders reduction in housing installments for low-income gr ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) delegation calls on CM Maryam2 hours ago
-
CM condoles demise of wife of ANP’s chief2 hours ago
-
LESCO making transmission system more stable2 hours ago