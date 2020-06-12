UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Robbers Busted, Four Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:18 PM

City Police Friday busted a gang of robbers and arrested four for their complicity in various incidents of larceny

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Friday busted a gang of robbers and arrested four for their complicity in various incidents of larceny.

According to police, one robber was a resident of Charsadda while rests of three belong to district Mardan.

Kingpin of the gang was identified as Hazrat Bilal who was residing with his family in Islamabad.

The gang confessed to commit nineteen robberies and killing a man on resistance. Police also recovered 9.3 million rupees from the possession of arrested robbers. Further investigations were underway.

