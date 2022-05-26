Gang of robbers busted; four held

The Latambar police on Thursday busted a gang of robbers and arrested four alleged dacoits along with the gang leader after a successful targeted operation

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Latambar police on Thursday busted a gang of robbers and arrested four alleged dacoits along with the gang leader after a successful targeted operation.

According to district police spokesman, a special team led by DSP Headquarters Nazir Khan along with SHO Rahim Khan of Latambar Police Station and conducted the targeted operation in a village of Latambar and arrested the gang leader Aizaz alias Pacha Khan s/o Abdul Jabbar Sakna along with four accomplices.

The four arrested suspects identified as Ismatullah alias Ajay s/o Syed Ghulam, Saqiullah s/o Badshah, Haider s/o Shad Ayub and Javed Miandad s/o Miandad are all residents of Latambar village.

According to police, the gang was involved in murder, robbery and other cases.