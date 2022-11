QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A gang of robbers involved in motorbike snatching and other crimes was busted in Quetta, police told on Friday.

They said that CIA, on a tip off arrested five accused involved in different robberies.

The accused were identified as Munir, Mujeeb Ali, Mohmmad Tarnvir, Haris and Ghaus Bakhsh.

Further probe is underway.