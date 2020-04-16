Gang of robbers busted in Swabi

Chota Lahor Police Thursday busted a gang of inter provincial robbers and recovered arms from the two arrested outlaws

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chota Lahor Police Thursday busted a gang of inter provincial robbers and recovered arms from the two arrested outlaws.

According to Office of District Police Officer, a man lodged report in Chota Lahor Police Station that he was standing on the road when a car stopped near to him and the armed men bundled him into the vehicle on gun point.

They snatched Rs 60,000 from him and off loaded him forcibly and flee from the scene, the complainant said.

Tracing the fleeing car, a team of the same police station led by Deputy Superintendent Taj Muhammad arrested two criminals with the looted money and the pistol used in the larceny.

The raids were underway to arrest their another accomplice. The arrested were identified as Muhammad Raziq and Muhammad Rafiq of Abbottabad.