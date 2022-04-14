Gang of robbers busted; snatched bikes, mobile phone and cash recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Golra police team has busted a gang involved in looting bike riders at gunpoint, a police spokesman said.

He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had categorically ordered all the zonal SPs to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following the orders, SP Saddar Tasawwar Iqbal constituted special police teams in the area. One of the Golra police teams under the supervision of SDPO Sadar headed by SHO Golra SI Nadeem Tahir with other officials traced and arrested three accused of a robbers gang identified as Faizan, Shan Ali and Shah Zaib.

A police team has also recovered four motorbikes, cash, three mobile phones and weapons used in the crime. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in looting bike riders after booking them. The accused also revealed four incidents of robberies in the Golra area. Further investigation is underway for more recovery.

Islamabad police chief, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the Golra police team's performance and further directed to enhance the security in their relevant areas. He also appealed to the citizens to inform the police about any suspicious activity around them.