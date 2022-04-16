Gang of robbers busted; valuables recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Tarnol police has apprehended two accused of a notorious robbers/street criminals gang and recovered valuables from their possession,said a police spokesman.

He said that massive campaign against criminal elements is on full swing in the city to curb the crime and to secure the life and property of the citizens.

SP Saddar Tasawwar Iqbal constituted special police teams in the area. One of Tarnol police station team under supervision of SDPO headed by SHO Tarnol Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar with other officials traced a criminal gang and apprehended two accused identified as Sultan Khan and Abdullah.

During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed their involvement in seven cases of robberies, street crimes and theft in areas of Tarnol. One snatched a motorbike, two mobile phones, two purses, cash; several electric items were also recovered from their possession. The accused were on physical remand and further investigation is underway for more recovery.

Islamabad Police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated this performance and further directed to the all zonal SPs to intensify the security in their relevant areas and take massive steps to curb the crime.