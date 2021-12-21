UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Robbers Smashed, 3 Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:05 PM

Burewala police smashed a gang of robbers and dacoits and recovered looted valuables worth Lakhs of rupees besides illegal weapons, police said on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Burewala police smashed a gang of robbers and dacoits and recovered looted valuables worth Lakhs of rupees besides illegal weapons, police said on Tuesday.

Ring leader of Rashid gang namely Rashid alias Rashi, Mehtab and Omar were arrested and looted valuables including smartphones, six motorcycles, over Rs 50000 cash were recovered.

SHO Gaggo police Rana Naik Muhammad said that the accused have confessed to their involvement in eight cases.

SDPO Farhat Rasool said that the anti-crime campaign ordered by DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi would continue unhindered.

