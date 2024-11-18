Gang of snatchers busted, three held

Pashtakhara police in an operation against snatchers on Monday busted a gang and arrested three accused while recovering looted cash and weapons

SP Cantt Aitizaz Arif in a press conference held here Monday said that a complainant Mujahid Khan working as a property dealer lodged a report with Sarband police station on October 7 about robbery.

He said that a team under the supervision of DSP Pashtakhara Circle conducted a raid after comprehensive investigation and busted the gang.

The arrested accused identified as Kamran, Ismail and Najeeb who were involved in snatching money from property dealer Mujahid Khan in the guise of government officials.

During the operation, police recovered Rs 8.755 million, stolen motorcar, vigo vehicle used in snatching and weapons.

A special police team has been formed to arrest the fled accused and further investigation was in progress, SP added.