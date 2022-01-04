Gang of snatchers held; cash and bike recovered

Islamabad Noon police team has arrested three accused of a snatchers gang and recovered snatched cash and a motorbike from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Noon police team has arrested three accused of a snatchers gang and recovered snatched cash and a motorbike from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SP (I-Area-Zone) Saud Khan constituted special police team under the supervision of SDPO Noon headed by SHO Noon along with ASI Muhammad Asif and others.

The police team arrested three accused of a snatchers gang.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Sher Zaman and Muhammad Tariq.

Separate cases have been registered against them at Noon, Sabzi Mandi and Golra police stations and further investigation is underway from them.