Gang Of Street Criminals Busted; Three Arrested

Published November 28, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Monday busted a gang and arrested its three members besides recovering cash Rs 142,000, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested three members of a street criminal gang identified as 'Charlu', wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the accused namely Arif alias 'Charlu' ringleader, Ehtesham and Asghar, and recovered snatched cash Rs 142,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police investigation, the criminals had also been involved in motorcycle snatching and other crimes, he added.

