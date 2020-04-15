UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gang Of Street Criminals Busted; Weapons, Bike Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:27 PM

Gang of street criminals busted; weapons, bike recovered

Tarnol Police Wednesday busted a gang of street criminals and recovered snatched cash, bike, weapons and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Tarnol Police Wednesday busted a gang of street criminals and recovered snatched cash, bike, weapons and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

According to details, a team of Tarnol police under the supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan nabbed three street criminal identified as Haider, Hamza and Tayyab Shehzad residents of Wah Cantt Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered four snatched mobile phones, cash, one Kalashnikov, one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition and motorbike from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed persons have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various areas of twin cities.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

1 hour ago

Nakheel supports Dubai’s frontline heroes

2 hours ago

Lawyer leader demands financial assistance

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

Small factory owners demand interest-free loans, d ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.