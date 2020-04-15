Gang of street criminals busted; weapons, bike recovered

Tarnol Police Wednesday busted a gang of street criminals and recovered snatched cash, bike, weapons and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman Wednesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Tarnol Police Wednesday busted a gang of street criminals and recovered snatched cash, bike, weapons and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman Wednesday said.

According to details, a team of Tarnol police under the supervision of SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan nabbed three street criminal identified as Haider, Hamza and Tayyab Shehzad residents of Wah Cantt Rawalpindi.

Police team also recovered four snatched mobile phones, cash, one Kalashnikov, one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition and motorbike from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed persons have confessed their involvement in several criminal and snatching incidents in the various areas of twin cities.

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.