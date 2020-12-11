Gang of street criminals, car thief arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as four suspects including a three member gang of street criminals was apprehended by police in separate actions on Friday.

The Special Investigation Unit on a tip off, arrested three member gang of street criminals from Service Road near Zamin CNG Station, KDA Chowrangi and recovered three unlicensed pistols and a stolen motorcycle.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Shahzada s/o Muhammad Sadiq, Sagheer Ahmed s/o Muhammad Shabbir and Islam-ul-Haq s/o Shakeel Ahmed.

The SIU recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number KNX-4725 and three unlicensed 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Arrested suspects confessed their involvement in various street crimes in the city.

Meanwhile, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell's Clifton Division arrested an accused involved in auto-thefts namely Syed Raghib Ali Rizvi s/o Syed Masood Ali Rizvi and recovered a stolen car from his possession.

A vehicle bearing registration number ARJ-823 stolen from the limits of Baloch Colony Police Station was recovered from possession of arrested accused.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.