Gang Of Thieves' Active In Residential Areas Like Hayatabad Exposed

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Four suspected thieves gang active in residential areas like Hayatabad, including the ringleader, were arrested during the strike and operation of Police here on Sunday.

According to Police control, the alleged gang of thieves involved in several incidents of thefts belong to different areas of Peshawar.

The accused are involved in stealing valuables from houses in a residential area of Hayatabad, the Police said. The suspects took action after guarding the locked houses, Police informed.

Police said that during the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed their involvement in several incidents in the covered areas of Peshawar and other districts.

Police have also recovered many stolen things from the possession of the four gang members, including the ring leaders. Further investigation in this connection continued, Police said.

