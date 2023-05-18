UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Thieves Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed to bust a gang involved in various theft cases and arrested its three members including the ring leader, besides recovery of stolen booty of over Rs 0.5 million from them.

A Police spokesman told media that acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Station House Officer Muhammad Rafeeq busted the "Fani gang" involved in street crimes in the residential areas of the town and arrested its three members identified as Subhan, Hammad and ring leader Irfan alias Fani.

He said that three stolen motorcycles, cash and other valuables were also recovered from their possession.

