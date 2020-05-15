UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Thieves Busted, Ring Leader Among 4 Arrested

Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:39 PM

Local police have busted a gang of thieves and recovered six petter engines worth Rs 400,000 besides illegal weapons from their possession on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Local police have busted a gang of thieves and recovered six petter engines worth Rs 400,000 besides illegal weapons from their possession on Friday.

SHO PS Sadar Shams Ud Din, ASI Nawaz Khan and other officials conducted operation under supervision of DSP city Azmatullah Gurmani and arrested ring leader Mumtaz Bhatti along with three gangsters.

DPO Nadeem Abbas has announced cash awards and appreciation certificates for the police team.

