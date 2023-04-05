Close
Gang Of Thieves Busted, Two Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 11:09 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Local police here on Wednesday busted a gang of interprovincial thieves that were involved in stealing money from the franchise of mobile phones and steel mandi.

According to District Police Office, the gang stole money from a steel mandi situated in Deh Khanda and a franchise of Telenor mobile network.

The arrested criminals were identified as Rahimullah and Alamgeer. The stolen cash has been recovered and an investigation was underway.

