UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Thieves Posing As Domestic Servants Busted

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Gang of thieves posing as domestic servants busted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :City Capital Police on Friday claimed to arrest a dacoit gang involved in many cases of thefts while disguising themselves as domestic servants in posh Gulberg area of Peshawar Cantonment.

Police also recovered looted amount, valuables and instruments used in the thefts cases.

According to details, a property dealer Ihsanullah lodged a complaint with Gulberg Police Station that when was on recreation trip to Swat with his family , he was informed through telephone that some unknown thieves broke into the house.

On return, he found the locks of his rooms were broken and Rs.7.5 million cash was missing from cupboard.

The investigation team led SHO Gulberg Police Station , Ibrahim Khan also interrogated his two domestic servants Jhanzed and Arif and kept them under observation due to contradictory statements.

During further investigation, both domestic servants confessed stealing Rs. 7.5 million amount from their owner house.

Police also recovered Rs. 6 million stolen amount and making efforts to arrest other members of the gang.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Swat Police Station Gulberg Family From Million

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

7 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

38 minutes ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

38 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.