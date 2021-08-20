Gang of thieves posing as domestic servants busted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :City Capital Police on Friday claimed to arrest a dacoit gang involved in many cases of thefts while disguising themselves as domestic servants in posh Gulberg area of Peshawar Cantonment.

Police also recovered looted amount, valuables and instruments used in the thefts cases.

According to details, a property dealer Ihsanullah lodged a complaint with Gulberg Police Station that when was on recreation trip to Swat with his family , he was informed through telephone that some unknown thieves broke into the house.

On return, he found the locks of his rooms were broken and Rs.7.5 million cash was missing from cupboard.

The investigation team led SHO Gulberg Police Station , Ibrahim Khan also interrogated his two domestic servants Jhanzed and Arif and kept them under observation due to contradictory statements.

During further investigation, both domestic servants confessed stealing Rs. 7.5 million amount from their owner house.

Police also recovered Rs. 6 million stolen amount and making efforts to arrest other members of the gang.