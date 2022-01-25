UrduPoint.com

Gang Of Transformer Thieves Smashed, Hunt For The Ring Leader Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Gang of transformer thieves smashed, hunt for the ring leader continues

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Burewala city police have smashed an inter-district gang of transformer thieves with the arrest of six gang members, however, search for the remaining two including the ring leader was still in progress, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest of six criminals had resulted in recovery of Rs 1.5 million in cash and a truck valuing Rs 2 million which the gang had been using allegedly to transport stolen transformers, SHO Burewala city Aqdas Hussain Shah said.

Those arrested included Muhammad Shahid, Babar Ali, Israr Ahmad, Muammad Shafiq, Muhammad Sharif and Zeeshan Ghani.

Police had secured their eleven-day physical remand and would produce them before the magistrate on Wednesday, the SHO said.

Police was still conducting raids to arrest the remaining two accused including the ring leader Ghulam Rasool.

The gang used to survey target areas to steal the transformers at night in Burewala and other cities and would transport these to Sahiwal where they would dismantle stolen transformers and sell their parts.

