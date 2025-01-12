Open Menu

Gang Of Vehicle Lifters Busted, Snatched Vehicle Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Hazro police on Sunday busted a gang of vehicle lifters, who used to hijack vehicles and later murdering the drivers.

The SHO Sajjad Haidar has said that 60-year-old Naeem Akhter made a living through a rented Suzuki van.

On November 24, he was hired by five vehicle lifters posing as passengers from Havelian for a ride to Peshawar.

On the way to their destination, they shot him for putting up resistance, snatched his vehicle and dumped his body in a hilly area near the Haroon village in the limits of the Hazro police station, the SHO said.

He said that Police team busted the gang and arrested their two members indentified as Ehsan Ullah and Muhammad Tayyub.

Police recovered a snatched vehicle and weapon utilized in crime. Further, investigation is in progress to link more incidents and nab other gangs involved in such incidents, he added.

