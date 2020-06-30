UrduPoint.com
Gang Of Vehicles/bikes Lifter Busted, 6 Cars, As Many Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of car and bike lifters and recovered six cars and as many motorcycles from it worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, a police spokesman said.

A team headed by In-charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended three members of car and bike lifters' kohstani gang. The gangsters have been identified as Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ejaz and Altaf while police recovered six stolen car and six stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The details of recovered vehicles are as follows: Suzuki Mehran AWP-402, Honda Civic Car, Honda City Car JB-941, Suzuki Bolan, Honda Civic, Corolla Car LWK-020. The bikes recovered from this gang bear registration numbers as follows: Honda CHL-5746, Honda C-D 70 AKR-618 and Applied for motor bikes.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these vehicles and motorcycles from various areas of twin cities.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them

