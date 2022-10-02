Gang posing anti-dengue team looted house in Wah

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :A three-member gang of outlaws including a female looted a house at gun point in the limit area of Wah Saddar Police station area here.

Muhammad Umer has reported to police that three persons including a woman posing themselves as anti-dengue team entered into his house and held hostage all the family members of the house at gunpoint.

As his mother resisted, the female member shot and injured the lady. They searched the house and looted gold ornaments, cash, cell phone and his car and fled away.

Respective Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.