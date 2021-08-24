UrduPoint.com

Gang-rape Case: ATC Sent Rickshaw Driver, Accomplice To Jail For Identification Parade

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent a rickshaw driver and his accomplice, involved in raping a woman and her teenage daughter, to jail on seven-day judicial remand for identification parade.

Earlier, the police produced rickshaw driver, Umar Farooq, and his accomplice Munsib, before the ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested on charges of gang-raping a woman and her daughter in LDA Avenue area. He requested the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade to proceed further in the matter.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on a seven-day judicial remand and ordered for producing themon expiry of the remand term, August 31.

The Chung Police had registered a rape case against the two men on the report of victims under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

