Gang-Rape case: Senior Police Officer says fake information may damage the investigation

(@fidahassanain)

SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar has rejected that nobody has been taken into custody so far in the woman's gang-rape case, and expressed serious concerns that such information may be damaging for the investigation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar has rejected the news that two suspects using using ATM card of the gang-rape victim have been taken into custody.

The SSP said that such reports damaged the investigation.

"The victim woman has not provided any information about her ATM numbers," said the SSP.

"This is fake that two ATM card users have been arrested in woman's gang rape case," he further said.

Earlier, tv channels ran a news that police had taken two suspects using ATM card of the gang-rape victim into custody.

So far, 70 suspects were taken into custody and were interrogated in connection with the horrific incident of gang-rape in Gujjarpura police precinct on Thursday.

However, DNA results of 15 peopel taken into custody did not matach.

Punjab government had earlier constituted a high level committee to investigate the Motorway gang-rape case.

The sources said that the committee headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and comprising Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Momin Agha, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Investigation Punjab and DG Forensic Science Agency would probe the shocking incident.

They said that the committee was given three-day time to complete the investigation and submit report to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Yesterday night, the medical reports confirmed that the woman was raped.

On other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani constituted a six-member special investigation committee for investigation of the said Motorway rape case.

DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan would lead the committee while SSP Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar, RO Special Branch Lahore Jahanzeb Nazir, RO CTD Lahore Naseebullah Khan, SP CIA Lahore Asim Iftikhar and in charge Gender Crimes Civil Lines Lahore Miss Fiza Azam will be the other members of the committee.

So far, 70 suspects were taken into custody in connection with Motorway Gang-Rape case and the police still could not reach any conclusion that who were the real suspects.

The incident spread shock waves across the country and raised serious questions about the security and protection of their women and children.