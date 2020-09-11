UrduPoint.com
Gang-Rape Case: Shehbaz Sharif Exposes PTI’s Ministers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:47 PM

Gang-Rape case: Shehbaz Sharif exposes PTI’s ministers

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the way PTI ministers rushed immediately to justify the statement of Lahore CCPO in gang-rape case has exposed their ability to govern.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 11th, 2020) PML-Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticized the PTI’s ministers for immediately rushing to justify the conduct of a police officer rather than “contributing something” to the victim woman.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said that the reaction of the PTI’s ministers soon after the statement of Lahore CCPO showed that how much capable they were to identify the problem.

“The way govt ministers & chief minister have rushed to support and implicitly justify the conduct of a police official is beyond comprehension. This is their contribution to the victim blaming. How can they govern when they do not have the ability to identify a problem?,” tweeted Shehbaz Sharif.

On Thursday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar addressed a joint-press conference on the shocking incident of gang-rape with a woman on Lahore-Motorway. Shehzad Akbar justified the statement of CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh who criticized the woman that why she opted to use “deserted road” to travel instead of using GT Road.

“The statement of CCPO has been considered without context,” said Shehbaz Akbar during the press conference.

“His statement has given wrong impression but the reality is not that,” he further said. He stated that

The shocking incident of gang-rape took place when the car of a woman who was travelling along with her children from Gujjaranwala to Lahore ran out of petrol. Two robbers suddenly appeared there who smashed the windows of her car, took her out to a nearby place, looted cash and jewelry and then raped her in front of her children at gun-point.

The robbers ran away and the victim woman, with blood-stained clothes, laid down on the road while her children cried for help but nobody was there.

Later, the husband of the victim woman arrived there who shifted her to hospital and lodged FIR with Gujjarpura police station against the robbers.

The news of the sad incident spread like fire in jungle, raising serious questions about law and order situation in the country.

