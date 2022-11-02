Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has also directed the police to submit report on the next date of hearing

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) A local magistrate sent the two suspects to jail on judicial remand in a gang rape case in Clifton area of the metropolis, a local private tv reported on Wednesday.

Two suspects including Ghulam Rasool and Khalid Hussain were produced before the court by the police. But the court sent them to jail on judicial remand.

The victim girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi. The minor girl who was living at the flood relief camp was abducted from outside the shopping mall at Karachi Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

During the hearing, the court directed the police to submit a progress report on the case at next date of hearing.

The reports suggested that the medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in minor girl rape case confirmed that a flood-affected girl was gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton. The medical report confirmed that multiple culprits were involved in sexually assaulting her.

The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her.

According to the hospital, the girl is eight or nine-year-old.