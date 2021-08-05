Gang-rape case: three awarded death sentence

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:04 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajawal Khan on Thursday awarded capital punishment to three accused involved in a case of kidnap and rape of a girl.

According to the prosecution, in 2019, Shamoon Masih, Javed , Haroon Masih, of Isa Nagar, had abducted the 13-year-old girl from Muftpura area and raped her.

The B-Division police registered a case against the accused and presented challan to the court.

The court, after observing evidences, handed down death sentence to Shamoon Masih, Javed and Haroon Masih with a fine of Rs 200,000 each to them.

The court acquitted the fourth accused, Younis, by giving him the benefit of the doubt.

