Gang-rape Suspect Arrested In Bhakkar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Suspect along with another accomplice gang-raped woman under pretense of returning her cell phone
BHAKKAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) A suspect involved in gang rape of a woman was arrested in Bakkar area on Saturday.
A local tv reported that the incident took place in the Nazir Town area of Bhakkar.
The victim woman said that the accused initially harassed her at DHQ Hospital, then fled with her mobile phone. Later, under the pretense of returning the phone, he lured her to a location where he and an accomplice allegedly assaulted her.
The police said that the woman was transferred to the hospital for medical examination, and the search for the second suspect is underway.
