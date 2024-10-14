Open Menu

Gang Smashed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Gang smashed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) District police claimed to have busted a Bilal alias “Bali gang” involved in dacoity and theft and arrested its three members including the ringleader.

According to the police spokesman, the SHO Sambrial police station along with a team arrested the accused.

During interrogations, Rs15,00,000 in cash, two motorcycles, mobile phones, three pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possession.

DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq has announced appreciation certificates and cash rewards for the police team.

