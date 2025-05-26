Gang Smashed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district police have busted a criminal “Falak Sher Gang” involved in dacoity and theft incidents and arrested its three members including the ringleader.
According to a police spokesperson, SHO Ugoki police station Nouman Buttar along with a police team, traced the gang and arrested its members. Police recovered Rs. 5,20,000 in cash, 3 motorcycles, 2 smart phones and illicit weapons during initial interrogations.
