Gang smashed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The district police have busted a criminal “Falak Sher Gang” involved in dacoity and theft incidents and arrested its three members including the ringleader.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Ugoki police station Nouman Buttar along with a police team, traced the gang and arrested its members. Police recovered Rs. 5,20,000 in cash, 3 motorcycles, 2 smart phones and illicit weapons during initial interrogations.