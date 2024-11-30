Gang Smashed, Motorcycles Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Saturday busted a motorcycle thief gang and arrested its three members with looted valuables.
Qutabpur police, under the supervision of SP Cantt Javed Tahir Majeed, launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other valuables from citizens at gunpoint.
The police team busted the notorious Usman alias Bana Gang and arrested its three members including ringleader Usman alias Bana, Danish alias Dani and Babar.
Police have also recovered looted valuables including eight motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing 12 cases against them. Further investigations are underway.
