Gang That Robbed People After Offering Car Lift Busted

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Gang that robbed people after offering car lift busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested three members of a gang who used to offer people lift on their car at barren places of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and then rob them.

The accused Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Ilyas of Sahiwal district, Punjab, and Karamat Ali of Sheikhupura district alighted the victims from the car after nicking their jewellery and cash and fled away, a police spokesperson said.

A team constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police CIA Hakim Khan busted the suspects during surprise checking in the city.

Earlier, the police arrested three women of the same gang and recovered gold ornaments and a vehicle used in the crime from their possession.

