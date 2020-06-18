Gang tortures family, drags girl by hairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An 11-member notorious gang hurt a family by subjecting it to severe torture after breaking into their home over matrimonial dispute on wee hours of Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :An 11-member notorious gang hurt a family by subjecting it to severe torture after breaking into their home over matrimonial dispute on wee hours of Thursday.

It dragged 25 year-old girl out of the house by pulling her hairs, police said.

According to sources, accused including five real brothers namely Khizer Hayyat, Iqbal Hussain, Shakir Hussain, Ameen and Sajjad Hussain, sons of Ashiq Hussain caste Thaheem with six unidentified people equipped with batons and pistols forcibly entered into home of Khuda Bukhsh located at Moza Bhutta Wahan, Nawan Sher, tehsil Kabeer Walla district Khanewal.

They started beating entire family members with batons, and torn apart clothes of the victim named Asia Batool for breaking her engagement with one of the accused Khizer Hayyat arranged some twenty years ago.

Their pre-wedding ceremony was held in their childhood but girl's parents broke the relation after submitting plea in local Family Court.

Gang members also resorted to aerial firing to spread terror across the area. In the meantime locals namely Fida Hussain Thaheem and Malik Qaswar Thaheem with others entreated the attackers to stop torture and relive the family members.

Police said Khuda Bukhsh, father of victim Asia Bibi had broken pre-wedding knot because he believed that his daughter got educated as she had passed M.A degree while her would-be bridegroom still remained illiterate and involved in criminal activities.

Police Station Nawan Sher registered FIR and started searching out accused people who fled away the scene after committing crime.