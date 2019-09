Gang war member arrested in Karachi

Police has arrested a gang war member involved in several murders in Layari, Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Police has arrested a gang war member involved in several murders in Layari, Karachi.According to media reports police has arrested a gang war member Naveed (Sunar) of Ghaffar Zikri and Agha Mehboob gang from Mirza Adam Khan road Layari, Karachi.

The Suspect Naveed has confessed that he killed several persons of the rival gang war group Baba Ladla.When the suspect came into Layari the police arrested him on an information. The suspect had gunned down Zubair and Abdul Karim in Kalry while in other incident the suspect killed a person named Ishaq.