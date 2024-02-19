Ganga Choti Winter Festival Concludes
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Winter Festival, held at the 10,000-foot-high Ganga Choti in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, concluded on Monday with a mesmerizing closing ceremony.
According to Pakistan Television Channel, the festival was arranged with the full support of the Pakistan Army, Department of Tourism, Sports, and Civil Administration.
During the festival skiing, ice hockey, tug-of-war, martial arts, and local sports competitions were also held in which local athletes and people from different parts of the country participated.
At the end of the sports competitions, the grand ceremony was attended by government officials, ministers, people from public and private sectors, and local people.
