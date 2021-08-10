Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, quality facilities would be provided to mother and children in Ganga Ram Hospital.

She said this while visiting the site of under construction Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram Hospital and reviewed progress and pace of work at different sections. Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Dr Amir Zaman, MS Ganga Ram Dr Ehteshamul Haq, Project Director, Professor Javed Chaudhry, officials of NESPAK, WASA and other departments were present.

FJMU VC and Project Director gave detailed briefing to the Health Minister.

The Health Minister said, "The third party evaluation of Mother and Child Block Ganga Ram is being undertaken," adding that the project would be completed within deadline.

She said that it was 650 bedded state of the art facility which would be made functional by June 2022, asserting that this project would help save thousands of lives as a lot of mothers lost their lives during deliveries.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was personally monitoring the progress on these projects, adding that healthcare facilities were top priority of the government.

She said that latest Management Information System (MIS) would be introduced in Mother and Child block and it would be linked with Teaching Hospitals. "As many as 13 operation theatres will be set up and the block will be equipped with solar energy", she added.