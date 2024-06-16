Gangs involved in snatching and street crime busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Sunday busted a gang involved in robberies and street crimes and arrested their three members by recovering looted booty from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, acting on a tip, a police party raided the gang hideout and arrested their two members, who were identified as Atif and Hammad.

The spokesman further revealed that looted items, including cash, motorcycles, snatched cell phones and weapons utilized in various crimes, were also recovered from their possession. During preliminary interrogation, the robbers confessed their involvement in various robberies and street crimes in the area, he added.