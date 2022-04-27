Gangs involved in terrorism, kidnapping to be crushed with force: Additional Chief Secretary

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar said establishing law and order was the top priority of the government and the gangs involved in terrorism and kidnapping for ransom would be crushed with full force

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar said establishing law and order was the top priority of the government and the gangs involved in terrorism and kidnapping for ransom would be crushed with full force.

He said the Border Military Police and the Punjab Police should work together for the rule of law in D G Khan's tribal area to eradicate crime.

He said the Border Military Police would be equipped with modern weapons. The construction of check posts in the tribal areas was in full swing which would help maintain law and order.

The ACS was chairing a meeting with Additional Inspector General of South Punjab, Dr Ehsaan Sadiq, to review law and order.

AIG Imran Shaukat and officers of CTD attended the meeting. Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Chatha and Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Hamza Salik briefed the meeting through video link.

The ACS informed that the government was providing adequate funds for the development of the tribal area and the road infrastructure in the area had been improved which would also help in police patrolling.

Strict measures should be taken to stop smuggling of wheat and fertilizer from DG Khan, he ordered.

Addressing the meeting, AIG Ehsaan Sadiq said those challenging the writ of the state would be dealt with iron hands. Instructions had been issued to police officers of 11 districts and they had been given a clear message to eliminate all the gangs in South Punjab.

He said the Operation Al-Badr had been launched to flush out criminals in the region.

The South Punjab Police would remain vigilant to maintain law and order on Eid-ul-Fitr, he added.