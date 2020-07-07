UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gangs Of Car Lifters Busted, Eight Cars Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Gangs of car lifters busted, eight cars recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted two gang of car lifters and recovered eight cars from it worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, a police spokesman said.

He said a team headed by In-Charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended four members of two car lifter gangs. The gangsters have been identified as Zubair Khan resident of Khanna Dak, Waheed resident of Khanna Dak, Kamran resident of Charsada, and Zahoor Khan resident of Peshawar. Police team recovered eight stolen car from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these vehicles from various areas of twin cities and later sell them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Car From ACLC

Recent Stories

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

41 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

56 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.