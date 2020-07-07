Gangs of car lifters busted, eight cars recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted two gang of car lifters and recovered eight cars from it worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, a police spokesman said.

He said a team headed by In-Charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali apprehended four members of two car lifter gangs. The gangsters have been identified as Zubair Khan resident of Khanna Dak, Waheed resident of Khanna Dak, Kamran resident of Charsada, and Zahoor Khan resident of Peshawar. Police team recovered eight stolen car from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these vehicles from various areas of twin cities and later sell them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.