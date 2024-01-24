Open Menu

Gangs Of Inter-provincial Weapons, Liquor Suppliers Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Gangs of inter-provincial weapons, liquor suppliers busted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The district police in various action against criminals busted two gangs of inter-provincial suppliers of illegal weapons and liquor while arresting six accused.

According to the spokesman of district police, Pashtakhara police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition and arrested four members of an inter-provincial gang of illegal weapon and ammunition suppliers.

Police recovered 59 rifles, 20 pistols, 9,000 cartridges of different bores and 145 magazines from the accused.

The accused were smuggling weapons in a Suzuki vehicle to other parts of the country. A case has been registered against the peddlers and investigation was underway.

Similarly, Faqeerabad Division police station Paharipura busted a two-member organized group of liquor supplier and arrested the accused from a warehouse located in Haji Camp area.

The accused identified as Ali Akbar and Ismail, residents of district Kurram and Haji Camp area respectively were allegedly involved in supplying liquor to other cities of the country.

The accused had rented a warehouse in Haji camp area here from where they had been supplying the liquor across the country.

The police recovered 300 liters of liquor and other items from the warehouse.

Meanwhile, Agha Mir Jani police arrested three street criminals from Bari Bagh, Rehman Baba Graveyard areas and recovered one Kalashnikov, two bottles of liquor and two pistols.

The accused were identified as Sulaiman, Qasim and Sah Jahan.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Bari Bagh Criminals From Suzuki Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

12 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

12 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

12 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

12 hours ago
Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

13 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

12 hours ago
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: ..

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu capital: USGS

12 hours ago
 MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to ..

MS reviews medical facilities in civil hospital to tackle any situation during e ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture ..

Pakistan's envoy meets Libyan Minister of Culture in Tripoli

13 hours ago
 Rangers arrest imposter

Rangers arrest imposter

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan