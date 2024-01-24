Gangs Of Inter-provincial Weapons, Liquor Suppliers Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The district police in various action against criminals busted two gangs of inter-provincial suppliers of illegal weapons and liquor while arresting six accused.
According to the spokesman of district police, Pashtakhara police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition and arrested four members of an inter-provincial gang of illegal weapon and ammunition suppliers.
Police recovered 59 rifles, 20 pistols, 9,000 cartridges of different bores and 145 magazines from the accused.
The accused were smuggling weapons in a Suzuki vehicle to other parts of the country. A case has been registered against the peddlers and investigation was underway.
Similarly, Faqeerabad Division police station Paharipura busted a two-member organized group of liquor supplier and arrested the accused from a warehouse located in Haji Camp area.
The accused identified as Ali Akbar and Ismail, residents of district Kurram and Haji Camp area respectively were allegedly involved in supplying liquor to other cities of the country.
The accused had rented a warehouse in Haji camp area here from where they had been supplying the liquor across the country.
The police recovered 300 liters of liquor and other items from the warehouse.
Meanwhile, Agha Mir Jani police arrested three street criminals from Bari Bagh, Rehman Baba Graveyard areas and recovered one Kalashnikov, two bottles of liquor and two pistols.
The accused were identified as Sulaiman, Qasim and Sah Jahan.
APP/adi
